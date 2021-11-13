These Celebs Have Been Invited to Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Wedding?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly tie the knot in December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly tie the knot in December at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. As per reports, the celebrations will take place from December 7-12. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made.
Meanwhile, a report by India Today has shared names of Bollywood celebrities who are supposed to attend this much-awaited wedding. A friend close to the couple told India Today that the guest list includes the likes of Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, husband and wife Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, among others.
The India Today report also states that both Vicky and Katrina's teams have booked several cars through rental services in bulk for the guests, resulting in a crunch. "Film and TV crews who have planned to shoot in Jaipur close to the wedding dates are facing a shortage of car rentals as most SUVs and high-end cars have been booked for the wedding.
