‘Needed Someone With Real Charisma’: ‘The Gray Man’ Makers on Casting Dhanush

Directors Russo brothers and actor Dhanush talk about 'The Gray Man'.
The Russo Brothers' latest action-thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush, released on Netflix on 22 July. The Quint spoke to the makers of the film, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, and Indian actor Dhanush, who marked his Hollywood debut with the film. The actor spoke about his experience working with the Russo Brothers, how he was offered the role, performing action sequences in the film, his equation with co-star Ryan Gosling, and more.
Sharing his reaction of when he first got the call for The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "I was very pleasantly surprised. I was like, 'Really?' Everything happened very quickly after that. I'm very grateful for the opportunity and the Russos for finding me. It was an amazing experience. And like always, things just happen to me."
The Russo brothers revealed how they finalised Dhanush for the role of Avik San.
Talking about his co-star Ryan Gosling, Dhanush added, "He is being very kind and generous in what he talks about me. He is very fond of me, and I'm very grateful for that. He is a very sweet, kind human being. He has amazing energy, which is the first thing I notice in people. He has got a great energy about him."
