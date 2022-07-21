Pics: Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez at 'The Gray Man' Premiere

Actor Dhanush attended the premiere for his upcoming film The Gray Man on Wednesday (20 July). He wore a white veshti, a white half sleeve shirt, and sandals. The film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is a spy thriller that also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

At the premiere, Dhanush also met Vicky Kaushal and posed with the Russo brothers. Celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Bhardwaj, Babil Khan, and Aditi Pohankar also attended the event.

Look at the pictures here.