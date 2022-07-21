Pics: Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez at 'The Gray Man' Premiere

Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Dhanush attended the premiere for his upcoming film The Gray Man on Wednesday (20 July). He wore a white veshti, a white half sleeve shirt, and sandals. The film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is a spy thriller that also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.
At the premiere, Dhanush also met Vicky Kaushal and posed with the Russo brothers. Celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vishal Bhardwaj, Babil Khan, and Aditi Pohankar also attended the event.
Look at the pictures here.
Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal pose together at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Vicky Kaushal and Babil Khan spotted at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Babil Khan at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Jacqueline Fernandez at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Alaya F at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Dhanush wore a white veshti to the premiere of his Hollywood debut.
Aditi Pohankar at 'The Gray Man' premiere.
Joe and Anthony Russo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)