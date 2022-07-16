‘Was Tough Pretending To Be Dhanush’s Enemy as I Really Like Him': Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling speaks about shooting with Dhanush in The Gray Man.
Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is all set for the release of his upcoming movie, The Gray Man, directed by Russo brothers.
In an interview with The Quint, Ryan spoke about his first collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo. "Because they are brothers, they are already collaborating. They are very collaborative. They really welcome ideas from their actors and the crew members. The brothers have been making these kind of movies for over a decade, so you couldn't work with anyone more experienced", the actor said.
Ryan hasn't been a part of a predominantly action-led film, so he said that The Gray Man was very demanding physically.
"It was more demanding than I expected. I didn't have a frame of reference. I have starred in films with action in it, but I have never made a full-blown action film. This isn't a normal action film, because instead of four-five action sets there are nine. It was just extreme for everyone, especially for myself, because I was the new guy".
The Gray Man also marks Dhanush's debut in Hollywood, and Ryan was all praise for him.
"We are very excited to have Dhanush in the film. He is incredible. He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I just liked him so much".
The Gray Man is all set to release on Netflix on 22 July.
Video editor: Arnab Chakravorty
