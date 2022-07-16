‘Was Tough Pretending To Be Dhanush’s Enemy as I Really Like Him': Ryan Gosling

Ryan hasn't been a part of a predominantly action-led film, so he said that The Gray Man was very demanding physically.

"It was more demanding than I expected. I didn't have a frame of reference. I have starred in films with action in it, but I have never made a full-blown action film. This isn't a normal action film, because instead of four-five action sets there are nine. It was just extreme for everyone, especially for myself, because I was the new guy".

The Gray Man also marks Dhanush's debut in Hollywood, and Ryan was all praise for him.