The Gray Man Trailer: Watch Ryan Gosling, Dhanush In Action-Packed Thriller
'The Gray Man' is all set to release on 15 July 2022 and heading to Netflix on 22 July.
The official trailer for Netflix’s The Gray Man is out. The film is an action-packed thriller which follows Ryan Gosling's character as he evades his enemy, played by Chris Evans. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas in leading roles.
The film also stars Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.
The film is Netflix's most ambitious original project yet. The film is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo who had previously broken box office records with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
The film is the first instalment of the 10 part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).
The Gray Man will release in select theatres on 15 July and will head to Netflix on 22 July.
