Chiranjeevi Named Indian Film Personality of 2022: The Story of a Real Mega Star

Originally named 'Konidela Shivshankar Vara Prasad' by his father, later 'Chiranjeevi' by his mother, and forever 'the megastar' by his fans, the Telugu star made his acting debut with the 1978 superhit flick Punadhirallu.

He has acted in over 150 films and earned wide recognition. Some of his popular films are Swayam Krushi (1987), Aapathbandavudu (1992), Indra (2002),Tagore (2003), Shankar Dada MBBS (2004) and Khaidi No. 150 (2017).In 1988, his film, Rudraveena won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.