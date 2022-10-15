10 Honest Thoughts About Chiranjeevi And Salman Khan-Starrer ‘Godfather’

Bankrolled by actor Ram Charan, Mohan Raja’s Godfather, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in key roles, is a Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer. After the Telugu release on 5 October, Godfather released in Tamil Nadu on 14 October.

The story revolves around the sudden death of PKR, the Chief Minister of a state. Chaos ensues when minister Varma (Murali Sharma), PKR’s son-in-law Jayadev (Satyadev) and his son Brahma (Chiranjeevi) fight for the seat of power. PKR's daughter Sathya Priya (Nayanthara), on the other hand, has a bruised past with Brahma, who loves his half-sister unconditionally.