Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 8 Questions that Remain Unanswered

After Sushant's death, the Mumbai Police had filed an ADR i.e. Accidental Death Report. Statements of Sushant's house-help and friends who were living with him were recorded. Sushant's family in their statements to the police had mentioned that the actor had been “feeling low” since 2013 and had sought psychiatric help. SSR's therapist Susan Walker in her statement to the Mumbai police said "His anxiety had increased a lot in 2013-14. When he was young, he had taken A***l medicine, twice every week to increase his concentration, as a treatment of ADHD."

The then Mumbai Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh, had stated that Sushant had done a Google search about 'bipolar disorder', 'schizophrenia' and 'painless death' and that he also used to take medicines for depression.

In all the various reasons being investigated for Sushant Singh Rajput's death - including drugs, money and nepotism - it's the condition of SSR's mental health that has been least discussed or investigated. Why?