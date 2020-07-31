Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ED Registers Money Laundering Case
The case was reportedly filed on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar police
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 31 July, reportedly registered a money laundering case, in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar police.
Earlier this week, on 28 July, a case had been filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of the late actor’s father.
ED officials reportedly will be probing allegations of Rajput’s assets being mishandled, and to investigate if the same was used for “money laundering and creating illegal assets,” Hindustan Times reported.
Chakraborty, and others who have been reportedly named in the case, will likely be summoned next week.
Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had urged ED to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the money laundering angle.
“There is a huge public sentiment about handing over Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out,” he had tweeted.
Meanwhile, a four-member team of the Bihar police has been in Mumbai since 28 July, to investigate into Rajput's death.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
