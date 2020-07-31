Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ED Registers Money Laundering Case

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had urged ED to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the money laundering angle.

“There is a huge public sentiment about handing over Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out,” he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of the Bihar police has been in Mumbai since 28 July, to investigate into Rajput's death.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)