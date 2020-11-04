1.5 L Twitter Accounts to Defame Govt, Cops Found: Maha Police

It said that the matter is being further investigated with the help of Mumbai Cyber Cell and a team of cyber experts.

The development comes as politics over the Mumbai Police’s handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the state government as well as the police’s tussle with Republic TV refuses to die down.

While the Mumbai Police is currently probing the alleged TRP Scam, in which Republic TV, Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi have been named, along with a few other channels, the case of Rajput’s death has been handed over to the CBI.