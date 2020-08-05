Centre Accepts Bihar Govt Request for CBI Enquiry in Sushant Case

Calling Rajput a "talented and gifted actor" who passed away under "unfortunate circumstances", the court sought a response from the Maharashtra government as to who will have jurisdiction to probe the case – the Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police or the CBI.

The court further criticised the Mumbai Police for quarantining officer, Vinay Tiwari, who was leading the team of investigators from the Bihar Police in Mumbai.

"It did not send the right signal," the court said.

“Serious allegations have been levelled against the petitioner. She has applied for transfer of proceedings from Patna to Mumbai. Bihar has entrusted it to CBI. SG Mehta submits that Centre has accepted CBI probe request," said Justice Roy, while dictating the order.

The court has given three days to all parties to reply. The state of Maharashtra also has to give the court an update on the investigation by Mumbai Police.

The next date of hearing will be scheduled in the following week.