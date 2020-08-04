Aaditya Thackeray Issues Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death
Aaditya Thackeray has issued a statement on his alleged involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Shiv Sena leader and son of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, has issued a statement rubbishing his involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and has dismissed all rumours against him, calling it all “dirty politics.”
Thackeray tweeted out in his statement which says that he isn’t even remotely connected to the case and that having friends in Bollywood “is not a crime.”
This is the first time that Thackeray has spoken on this controversy which has seen many politicians accusing the Maharashtra government of aiding the alleged covering up the incident.
In his strongly-worded statement, Thackeray said that he was keeping calm and at the same time took a jibe at the Opposition saying that such a thing was coming out of “political despair” as some were not able to digest the success of the ruling party in the state.
Thackeray, without naming any of the Opposition members, who have alleged that he was at a party the night before Rajput took his life, said that BJP has a “stomach ache” looking at the “popularity” of the Maharashtra government.
He also slammed all personal remarks against him and his family. He even pointed out in his statement that he shared a good relationship with many Bollywood actors.
While he remarked the death of Rajput as “unfortunate and shocking” he criticised the people who have been using the situation to gain political mileage.
