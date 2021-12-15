Porn Films Case: SC Grants Raj Kundra 4 Weeks' Protection From Arrest

The High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail application along with those of five others accused in the same case. The accused include actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey.

A Mumbai court, in September, granted Kundra bail for a surety of Rs 50,000. In his bail plea filed before a Metropolitan Magistrate court, Kundra had alleged that there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him in the porn films case. He added that he was only associated with the apps Hotshots and Bollyfame for 10 months.

Times of India had earlier reported that one of Kundra's business partners had confessed that the app Hotshots was set up with the intent to produce porn.

In October, actor Sherlyn Chopra had filed a police complaint against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, ANI had reported.

Shetty and Kundra then filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against the actor for “lewd, below the belt” remarks against, according to India Today. The couple had called Chopra’s allegations ‘concocted, false, baseless.’