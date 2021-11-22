'12 Years & Not Counting': Shilpa Shetty to Raj Kundra on Their Anniversary

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Monday, 22 November, to wish Raj Kundra on their 12th wedding anniversary. The actor also shared some photos from their wedding day.

"This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way... side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary, Cookie!" wrote the actress and added: "Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children", Shilpa wrote.