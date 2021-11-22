'12 Years & Not Counting': Shilpa Shetty to Raj Kundra on Their Anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra on their wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Monday, 22 November, to wish Raj Kundra on their 12th wedding anniversary. The actor also shared some photos from their wedding day.
"This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way... side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary, Cookie!" wrote the actress and added: "Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children", Shilpa wrote.
Shilpa also thanked everyone who had supported her and Raj through their hard times. "Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin. #12Years #promises #commitment #marriage #faith #family #gratitude #blessed."
Recently, Raj Kundra was embroiled in the pornography films case. Earlier this month, a cheating case was also filed against the couple by a Mumbai-based businessman for allegedly duping him of ₹ 1.51 crore. However, Shilpa Shetty issued a statement denying any sort of involvement in the case.
