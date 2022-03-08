'Pure Fiction': Sonakshi on Reports of Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Her

The actor added that her legal team will take further action in the matter.

“This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me."

Sonakshi has allegedly been accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh. Her manager had also reportedly refused to return the money.