‘Are You So Dumb...’: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts to Edited Wedding Pic With Salman

One user questioned if Sonakshi should even bother replying, “Why even reply?” and another replied, “From her point of view I am glad she spoke up. I genuinely feel this gossip channels and pages cross a line which should not be crossed.”

In 2016, there were speculations that Salman Khan had married his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor had rubbished the rumours and said, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself, it would be a proud moment for me.”

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in 2010 and starred in the two sequels as well. She went on to act in films like Lootera, Mission Mangal, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.