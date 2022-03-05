‘Are You So Dumb...’: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts to Edited Wedding Pic With Salman

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to a fake picture with Salman Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A Photoshopped picture of actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha getting married in secret went viral recently. While several gossip pages shared the photo, some social media users pointed out that it was an edited picture. Sonakshi also reacted to one such post and commented, “Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????”
In the morphed picture, Salman appears to be putting a ring on Sonakshi’s finger. The man is wearing a beige suit and the woman is dressed in red wedding attire. The post and her reply were also shared on the subreddit ‘Bolly Blinds n Gossip’. One user commented, “It’s beyond embarrassing at this point,” and another made a joke based on Sonakshi’s username, “aslisona: ye naklisona hai.”
One user questioned if Sonakshi should even bother replying, “Why even reply?” and another replied, “From her point of view I am glad she spoke up. I genuinely feel this gossip channels and pages cross a line which should not be crossed.”
In 2016, there were speculations that Salman Khan had married his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor had rubbished the rumours and said, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself, it would be a proud moment for me.”
Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg in 2010 and starred in the two sequels as well. She went on to act in films like Lootera, Mission Mangal, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.
