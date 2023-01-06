'Sita Ramam' Art Director Sunil Babu Passes Away; Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute

Known for his work in films such as Bangalore Days and the upcoming Tamil release Varisu.

Although he has predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry, he was also known for his work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. His latest work was in the upcoming film, Varisu starring Vijay.

His death came as a blow to many from the film fraternity who took to social media to mourn his death. Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly (sic).”