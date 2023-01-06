'Sita Ramam' Art Director Sunil Babu Passes Away; Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute

Sita Ramam Production Designer Sunil Babu Passes Away.
(Photo: Twitter)
Sita Ramam production designer Sunil Babu passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Kerala on Thursday 5 January, according to a report by The News Minute. He was 50 years old when he passed away.
Known for his work in films such as Bangalore Days and the upcoming Tamil release Varisu.
Although he has predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry, he was also known for his work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. His latest work was in the upcoming film, Varisu starring Vijay.
His death came as a blow to many from the film fraternity who took to social media to mourn his death. Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly (sic).”
Prithviraj also paid tribute, writing, "Rest in peace Sunil Etta! So many memories of working with an absolute genius!"
Neeraj Pandey also took to Twitter to write, "RIP SUNIL BABU Loss of an exceptional technician, Production Designer, colleague, partner-in-crimes and friend. (SPECIAL 26, M. S. DHONI, UNTITLED PROD) Too many memories over the years and yet words fail today. Your smile will stay around us forever dear."
He has also worked in Bollywood films such as Singh Is King, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Paa, Special 26, and others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)