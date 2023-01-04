'Varisu' Trailer: Vijay's Film Promises To Be a Masala Entertainer

The story seems to follow Vijay's character as he attempts to bring his family together. The trailer revealed that Vijay's family is one big happy family in the film, but due to difficult circumstances pertaining to their business, the family falls apart.

The story is complete with some action-packed sequences and energetic dance numbers that also feature Rashmika. All in all, the story centres around the lead hero and adheres to all the typical tropes that are found in masala entertainers.