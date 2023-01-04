ADVERTISEMENT
'Varisu' Trailer: Vijay's Film Promises To Be a Masala Entertainer
The director of the film is Vamshi Paidipally.
The story seems to follow Vijay's character as he attempts to bring his family together. The trailer revealed that Vijay's family is one big happy family in the film, but due to difficult circumstances pertaining to their business, the family falls apart.
The story is complete with some action-packed sequences and energetic dance numbers that also feature Rashmika. All in all, the story centres around the lead hero and adheres to all the typical tropes that are found in masala entertainers.
Varisu stars Rashmika Mandannna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Jeyasudha, and Shaam in pivotal roles. The film has music by S Thaman.
