British Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood & Punk Icon Passes Away At 81

Vivienne Westwood, the English fashion designer who brought punk style to the world, died on Thursday (29 December). She was 81, as per a report by Variety.
A post on her official Twitter page reads, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."
"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the post added.
The announcement includes the following quote from Westwood, “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.”
The fashion designer first rose to prominence in the 1970s. She was the co-owner of the boutique SEX along with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren. It is widely regarded that Westwood helped shape the style of the U.K. punk scene.