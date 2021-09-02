From Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss: Remembering Actor Sidharth Shukla

The star, who had already become popular in the TV industry, then made his Bollywood debut with the Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also won the award for ‘Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male)’ for the show at the 2015 Stardust Awards.

While he had his share of accolades as a model and an actor, Sidharth Shukla also has his fair share of experience with hosting. In 2014, he featured as the host of Savdhaan India, and went on to hot India’s Got Talent 6. Additionally, his stint of Bigg Boss isn’t his only experience with reality shows. He was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and also won the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

After he won Bigg Boss 13, he also entered the house again as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ the next season alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Shukla also features in the music video for ‘Bhula Dunga’ with Shehnaaz Gill. The two were very close and often attended gigs together after their exit from the Bigg Boss house. Shukla recently made his OTT debut with the show Broken But Beautiful as the character Agastya Rao.

Sidharth Shukla was voted as the Bigg Boss GOAT (Greatest of All Times) before the season 14 premiere.