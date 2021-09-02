'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due to Heart Attack
Sidharth Shukla was 40 years old.
Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September, as per reports. Sidharth was 40 years old. Hospital sources told India Today that Sidharth took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The hospital later confirmed to the publication that he passed on because of a cardiac arrest. The report also states that the postmortem is currently being done and the body will be discharged soon.
Singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter to mourn Sidharth's demise. "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla".
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, "I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla"
Actor Tisca Chopra wrote on Twitter, "Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss".
Condolences are pouring in for the actor on social media.
