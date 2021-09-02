'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September, as per reports. Sidharth was 40 years old. Hospital sources told India Today that Sidharth took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The hospital later confirmed to the publication that he passed on because of a cardiac arrest. The report also states that the postmortem is currently being done and the body will be discharged soon.

Singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter to mourn Sidharth's demise. "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla".