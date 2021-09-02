No Age to Go: Hansal Mehta, Vicky Kaushal, Others Mourn Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Actor, model and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday, 2 September. He was 40. Condolences have been pouring in from the film and television industries.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to write, "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots".