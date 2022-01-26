Sidharth Shukla’s Family Urges People to Consult Them Before Using His Name

The statement, shared by actor Shehnaaz Gill, further read, “We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would keep all this in mind.”

The family further urged everyone to respect his wishes and also remember him with ‘love, respect, and fond memories’.

As a tribute to late Sidharth Shukla after his demise, Shehnaaz Gill had released a music video titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, in October. The video featured snippets from their time on Bigg Boss 13. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and written by Punjabi composer and lyricist Raj Ranjodh.