Vidyut Jammwal Posts a Prayer in Sidharth Shukla's Honour

Vidyut Jammwal posted a prayer in his friend Sidharth Shukla's honour.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a prayer on social media in honour of his late friend Sidharth Shukla on his 41st birth anniversary. “Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate,” Vidyut’s post read.
The prayer further read, “Om. That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon.”
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi also wrote a note for Shukla on Twitter. She wrote, “Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost. #HBDSidharthShukla. (Last year on this day I’d said to you that you won’t become old even when you turn 80…we laughed so much! You didn’t even want to turn 80.)”
Sanjeeda Shaikh, who starred in the Star One show Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi alongside Sidharth Shukla, posted a picture of the actor with the message, "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY SID.”
Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.
Talking about the last time he met his friend Sidharth, Vidyut Jammwal had said, "On 15 July I got a call from him, asking to meet. When he reached, he said the media was standing outside. We spoke about the pap culture and how some actors call up photographers to click them on various locations. However, Sidharth Shukla never called them. The media loved him a lot. He respected the paps. He was very gracious towards them.”
