Shooting For Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Begins

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to star in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The shooting for the film commenced on Saturday. And the actors took to Instagram to share the news. The pair have previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture of him praying to Lord Ganesha, marking the beginning of the film's shooting. The caption went as follows, "Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya."
The film was previously called Satyanarayan Ki Katha but due to backlash last year it was changed. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Kartik and Kiara were last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a huge box-office hit. The film also starred Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. This movie is a sequel of sorts to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer.
