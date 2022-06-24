'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Producer Gifted Kartik Aaryan India's First McLaren GT

The sequel of the popular horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was recently released on 20 May in the theatres and has garnered a largely good response from its fanbase since then. The film has minted over Rs 184.32 crore since the release and it continued to do well even on Thursday (23 June), its 35th day, grossing over Rs 51 lakhs.

To celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan India's first McLaren GT, as a token of appreciation. The lavish orange car costs around Rs 4.7 crore in the market.