'This Is For You': Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Her Award to Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shehnaaz Gill recently won an award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai on 19 November, and dedicated it to her rumoured boyfriend and late actor Sidharth Shukla. A video of the actor's speech from the award ceremony has been doing the rounds on the internet.
Upon receiving the award for the Rising Star of Bollywood, Shehnaaz said in her speech, "Yeh jo hai, main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai? (I won't dedicate this award to my family, friends, or my team, because it's my hardwork. You are mine and you will always be mine. Okay?)"
She further added, "Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hoon. Thank you mere life mein aane ke liye aur mere pe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yahan pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you. (One more thing, I wanted to thank one guy. Thank you for coming into my life and investing so much in me that I've reached here today.)"
Take a look at it here:
Sidharth, died of a cardiac arrest last year, in September. He was 40. Shehnaaz and Sidharth got closer when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They were also rumoured to be dating each other, at the time. Sidharth won the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
On the workfront, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Pooja Hegde.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)