'This Is For You': Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Her Award to Sidharth Shukla

Upon receiving the award for the Rising Star of Bollywood, Shehnaaz said in her speech, "Yeh jo hai, main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai? (I won't dedicate this award to my family, friends, or my team, because it's my hardwork. You are mine and you will always be mine. Okay?)"

She further added, "Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hoon. Thank you mere life mein aane ke liye aur mere pe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yahan pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you. (One more thing, I wanted to thank one guy. Thank you for coming into my life and investing so much in me that I've reached here today.)"

Take a look at it here: