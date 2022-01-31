Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill & Salman Khan Remember Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan with Shehnaaz Gill during the Bigg Boss 15 finale episode.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill remembered Sidharth Shukla during the Bigg Boss 15 finale episode. Former Bigg Boss winners, including Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan staged performances. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz was also invited.
Shehnaaz and Salman got emotional as they remembered Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth. Sidharth was a close friend of Shehnaaz, and his sudden demise last year left everyone shocked.
Salman said, "It has been a difficult time for Shehnaaz in the past few months and I happy she is moving on. Meri baat hoti hai Sidharth ki mom ke saath. You should move on, do good work." Shehnaaz paid a tribute to her friend by performing on on 'Tera Baap Aya' with Sidharth's popular dialogue 'ek do teen char paanch che saath aath gyara bara... Bhaad mein jao.. Main Tum Logo se rishta banane nahi aaya..., Samaj mein aya na."
