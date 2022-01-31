Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill & Salman Khan Remember Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill remembered Sidharth Shukla during the Bigg Boss 15 finale episode. Former Bigg Boss winners, including Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan staged performances. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz was also invited.

Shehnaaz and Salman got emotional as they remembered Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth. Sidharth was a close friend of Shehnaaz, and his sudden demise last year left everyone shocked.