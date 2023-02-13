Shah Rukh Khan Visits His ‘Jawan’ Co-star Nayanthara at Her Chennai Residence

Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's residence in Chennai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will soon be sharing the screen space in filmmaker Atlee's upcoming action-packed entertainer Jawan. The Pathaan actor recently visited Nayathara's Chennai residence. Several pictures and videos from their meeting have surfaced on the internet.
In the videos we can see Shah Rukh bidding goodbye to the crowd as he leaves Nayanthara's residence.
Take a look:
Many photos also started circulating from the same incident.
Here are some of the pictures:
After the roaring success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh will return to the silver screens again this June. The film Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. It's an action-thriller wherein in Shah Rukh will have a dual role.
Jawan will hit the silver screens on 2 June. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)