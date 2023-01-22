‘Shah Rukh Khan Called at 2AM’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma After ‘Who Is SRK’ Remark

On being told that SRK is a Bollywood superstar, he added that people in the state should be concerned about Assamese films, and not Bollywood.

Now, Sarma has tweeted, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents".