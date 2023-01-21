'Pathaan' Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film All Set To Create History

Recently, according to a report by The Indian Express, Ashish Saksena, COO of Book My Show, shared how Pathaan is receiving a phenomenal response, he said: "After a long 4-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. The much-awaited action-thriller has already crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow in less than 36 hours of tickets going live on the platform."

He also went on to add, "Advance sales for Pathaan are opening in phases with 2000 screens available on BookMyShow so far with the Hindi language version of the film expectedly leading the charts, closely followed by Telugu."