'Pathaan' Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film All Set To Create History
Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' will release on 25 January.
Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, Pathaan, is currently witnessing some record-breaking numbers in regard to its ticket sales. The spy-thriller has sold 400,000 tickets in advance sales in just 36 hours.
Recently, according to a report by The Indian Express, Ashish Saksena, COO of Book My Show, shared how Pathaan is receiving a phenomenal response, he said: "After a long 4-year wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for an electrifying comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales. The much-awaited action-thriller has already crossed 400,000 tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow in less than 36 hours of tickets going live on the platform."
He also went on to add, "Advance sales for Pathaan are opening in phases with 2000 screens available on BookMyShow so far with the Hindi language version of the film expectedly leading the charts, closely followed by Telugu."
Shah Rukh Khan also took to social media to announce that the advance bookings for his films have begun, he wrote, "Advance bookings are open, milne zaroor aana (do come to meet) on 25th Jan."
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra collected Rs 19.66 cr in advance ticket sales last year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, managed to mint Rs 6.55 cr from advance bookings.
The spy-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to release on 25 January 2023.
Pathaan will mark the official comeback of SRK on the silver screen after a gap of over four years. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He is also working on projects called Dunki and Jawan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.