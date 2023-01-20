Morphed Video Shared to Claim PM Modi Watching & Enjoying Pathaan's Trailer

Fact-check: This is a morphed video which show PM Modi watching Pathaan's trailer.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching Bollywood movie Pathaan's trailer on a television screen is going viral on social media.
The caption of the viral post carries a statement made by Modi about how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members should refrain from making 'unnecessary remarks' on movies.
Modi made this remark at BJP's national executive meeting in New Delhi on 17 January 2023.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found the original video of PM Modi from 2019.
We also noticed news agency, Asian News International (ANI) and English daily's website, Hindustan Times' logo on the top-right corner of the video.
The viral video carried two logos of ANI and HT on the top-right corner.
The search led us to a tweet by ANI from 22 July 2019.
This tweet carried the same video but showed Modi watching the live telecast of Chandrayaan 2 launch.
He can also be seen applauding in both videos.
The pictures were also uploaded on Modi's Twitter handle.
He shared these images on 22 July 2019 with a caption that stated that he was witnessing the launch of Chandrayaan 2.
We compared the viral video with the images uploaded by PM and noticed similarities in the room, Modi's outfit and stance.
Comparison between the viral video and the image uploaded by Modi.
Conclusion: This is a morphed video which show PM Modi watching Pathaan's trailer.
