Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film All Set To Create History

The spy-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to release on 25 January 2023.

Pathaan will mark the official comeback of SRK on the silver screen after a gap of over four years. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He is also working on projects called Dunki and Jawan.