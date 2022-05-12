Director Parasuram on Working With Mahesh Babu For The First Time

Parasuram Petla , the Director of Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Photo courtesy: PR agency
Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films that hit theatres on 12 May. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead, and the music is composed by Thaman SS.
Speaking to The Quint, filmmaker Parasuram said that 20 minutes into writing the script for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he immediately pictured Mahesh babu in the lead role.
Here are some excerpts from the interview:
Talking about working with Mahesh Babu for the first time Parasuram said, “When I was a college student and even during my AD days, I have always dreamt of directing Mahesh Babu". He said he was glad that Mahesh liked the story when he approached him with the script.
Parasuram was all praise for Keerthy Suresh, whose recent performance in Saani Kaayidham was much appreciated. He was all praise for her dedication and her study of the character. The director further added that she is very focused and follows the script to the T, making her a director’s actor.
Kalaavathi song still from SVP
Most of the songs from Parasuram's films, including 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale’ from Vijay Devarakonda's Geetha Govindam and ‘Kalaavathi’ from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, went viral as soon as they released.
When asked about the huge success of the songs and their importance, the director said,
While his pervious film Geetha Govindam performed well at the box office, the film received its fair share of criticism for passively promoting sexism. When asked about how he deals with criticism Parasuram told The Quint, ”Criticism is a part and parcel of life. I always look at it positively and move on. I correct myself if the criticism is genuine. Not just in scripts but also in my life, I welcome it with an open mind”.
Mahesh Babu in SVP
When asked as to why he uses commercial films, featuring huge stars, to deliver social messages, Parasuram said, ”Commercial films can include social messages if there is a scope for it. If the script does not demand it, one should not force fit it”.
He also said that Sarkaru Vaari Paata does not have a social message, but it has good intentions.
Describing what differentiates Sarkaru Vaari Paata from other movies the director said, ”This film has a unique subject, right from the backdrop of the story to its presentation. Hero characterisation will be the USP of the film. The way Mahesh Babu looks, behaves, his mannerisms and comic timings will set the film apart from the rest of the commercial films”.
Parasuram Petla said after this movie, he will focus on his next with Naga Chaitanya.