Review: ‘Saani Kaayidham’ is a Heart-Wrenching Yet Cold-Blooded Revenge Saga

What does not sit quite well is that Ponni and Sangaiyah see no hurdles at all when they are executing their ‘enemies to kill’ checklist. The physically naïve Sangaiah who fell down for a couple of punches at the film's start, all of a sudden, singlehandedly hits a bunch of goons at the end of the film which does not come across as believable at some level.

However, the best thing about Saani Kaayidham is that it dealt with the gruesome violence in Ponni’s life, translating the tragic pain on screen by focusing on the abusers, their perversities, egos and brutality instead of getting into the graphic details of the abuse ensuring the dignity for the survivor.

Saani Kaayidham is not for all, especially not for those who are faint hearted. It is a cold blooded revenge drama that will stain your heart with pain. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.