ADVERTISEMENT

South Actor Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away; Khushbu Sundar Mourns Demise

Vidyasagar is survived by Meena and their 11-year-old daughter.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
South Actor Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away; Khushbu Sundar Mourns Demise
i

Popular South actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away at the age of 48 on Monday, in a private hospital in Chennai. He was diagnosed with a severe lung infection and was reportedly undergoing treatment for the last few months.

Meena married Vidyasagar, a businessman based out of Bengaluru, in 2009. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter Nainika, who co-starred with actor Vijay in Atlee’s blockbuster Theri (2016).

Also Read

Vijay's First TV Interview After 10 Years: Is He The Most Elusive Tamil Star?

Vijay's First TV Interview After 10 Years: Is He The Most Elusive Tamil Star?
ADVERTISEMENT

Condolences are pouring in from members of the film fraternity and fans of Meena.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who recently shared screen space with Meena in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, tweeted, "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family".

“It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Sarathkumar, who has acted with Meena in many films.

Meena was recently seen in Malayalam films such as Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 and Telugu film Son of India.

Also Read

'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Karnan' Actor 'Poo' Ramu Passes Away at 60

'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Karnan' Actor 'Poo' Ramu Passes Away at 60

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×