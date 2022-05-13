'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Review: Mahesh Babu's Quirky Yet Mediocre Commercial Flick

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu grooving to Thaman SS's music
Irrespective of what you end up becoming - Engineer, Doctor, Lawyer, Dancer, Business professional, so on and so forth, there is one algebraic formula that we all remember from middle school until we hit our graveyard: (a+b)^2 =a^2 + b^2 + 2ab. Similarly, one such formula for filmmakers is: 'blockbuster commercial cinema = hero build up + action + comedy + love + social message'.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by Parasuram Petla sticks to this formula with some correct and some erroneous values in the variables to arrive at an RHS (mediocre commercial cinema) that does not equal to the LHS (blockbuster commercial cinema).
The story revolves around Mahi (Mahesh Babu), a financier who collects the dues from those who get loans, by hook or by crook. Kalaavathi (Keerthy Suresh) is the daughter of the rich Rajendranath (Samuthirakani). She is a party hopper and a gambler who cheats Mahi to repay her debts incurred while gambling.
But just when you think the film is a quirky rom-com, it suddenly switches gears when Mahi meets Kalaavathi’s father to collect the money he lent out, only to realise the bruised connection of this man with his parents’ death. He then works on getting the bigger settlements done. Does he succeed? What happens next is the rest of the story.
It was refreshing to see established actors like Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh playing quirky characters getting all goofy on-screen and breaking off from the regular ‘macho hero’ and 'innocent heroine' templates. Though the humour in the film was partly problematic it was largely funny.
As an audience, you look at Kalaavathi as a cheeky cheat who lies to get some extra bucks. However, even though Mahi is equally messy, we are made to like him as a gullible and cute hopeless romantic even though he creepily stalks a girl he barely knows, boasting that it's a ‘boy thing’. Rajendranath’s characterization gets confusing throughout the film as he shifts from cartoonish to villainous.
The film speaks about how banks prey on the poor and enable the rich to get richer. It tries to question the system that gives big businessmen the allowance to write off their debts when they cannot / do not want to pay. While the poor are forced to pay, even if there is a genuine reason in their delays to repay their loans, leaving them with no other option but death. However, the tone with which the social message is delivered in the film gets predictable and slightly preachy.
Action sequences in Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Special mentions to music composer Thaman SS for boosting the overall mood of the film. The ‘C’mon C’mon Kalaavathi’ and ‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ songs are loop-worthy both in terms of music and visually appealing shots.
The action sequences are nothing but the typical Telugu fight sequences where even though the goons are many, instead of easily attacking together, they obediently line up to get beaten by the hero one by one. Especially dialogues where Mahi states that for every blow he receives, he will return 72 punches because 1$=72. At one point, Mahi even drives a lorry through fire to defeat the villain. While the logic goes for a toss, it makes you happy and you feel at home if you are a 'true blood South Indian Cinema Lover'.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata is not innovative but succeeds as a mediocre commercial film riding on the big names, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.
The film is running now in theatres with English subtitles.
