‘We Don’t Need To Put up a Strong Front’: Samantha Ruth on Myositis Diagnosis

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to inform her fans that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She posted a picture with an IV drip, forming a heart with her hands.
The actor wrote in the caption, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.”
She added, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”
“I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS,” Samantha further wrote.
Actor Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna commented, “You are loved and how. Sending all positive vibes your way. Anithya baby. Oh, in yashodha you killedd it,” and filmmakers Raj & DK wrote, “Welcome back Sam!!”
Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, and Janhvi Kapoor all dropped heart emojis under Samantha’s post.
On the work front, Samantha’s film Yashoda is scheduled to release on 11 November. She also has a film co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, titled Khusi, set to hit theatres on 23 December.
