Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays A Surrogate Mother In New Thriller

Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays A Surrogate Mother In New Thriller

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' is all set release on 11 November
Quint Entertainment
South Cinema
Published:

'Yashoda' Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Hero In This Sci-Fi Thriller

|

(Photo: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Yashoda' Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Hero In This Sci-Fi Thriller</p></div>

The first trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is out. The film showcases Samantha pulling some sick punches as she fights for her survival as she attempting to resolve the problems she finds herself embroiled in. The film is due in cinemas on 11 November.

The film shows Samantha in the titular role as she gets involved in problems surrounding the issues of commercial surrogacy. The actor turns action-hero for the film at hand. Although not much is known about the plot in question Samantha is said to uncover the mysteries of the problems surrounding surrogacy.

The film is directed by Hari–Harish. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film’s trailer has also been released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.

Also ReadSamantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Yashoda' Gets A Release Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT