Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Salman Khan for OTT Welcome as Hotstar Rejects SRK’s Ideas

The latest promotional video, titled Siway SRK 2.0, features Shah Rukh finding out that Disney+ Hotstar rejected his pitches. When his manager gets off a call with Hotstar, Shah Rukh asks, “Unhe mere crime drama ka idea pasand aaya? (Did they like my crime-drama idea?)” The manager responds that Ajay Devgn has also announced a crime drama. This is followed by Shah Rukh asking about his various other pitches including a horror comedy and an action thriller.

“What about the romantic comedy?” Shah Rukh asks, to which the manager responds, “The 90s are over.” The clip ends with Shah Rukh asking the manager to wave at his fans instead.

On the career front, Shah Rukh is shooting for Atlee’s Bollywood debut which also stars Nayanthara. He also stars in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.