Shah Rukh Khan to Make His Digital Debut on Disney+ Hotstar: Report

Bollywood Hungama reported that a source confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has signed a web series which will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Further details about the web series haven’t been revealed.

In the promotional ad, Shah Rukh can be seen waving at his fans from his balcony as a person next to him mentions that most big Bollywood stars have shows or films on Hotstar, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the video and wrote, “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk,” to which Shah Rukh responded with, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…”