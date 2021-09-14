Naseeruddin Shah on Why Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan Keep Mum on Issues

Referring to the fact that he said some people were ‘celebrating’ the Taliban takeover, he admitted that ‘celebrate’ might have been the wrong word to use since there was no celebration.

"What saddened me was the fact that there are sections of the Muslim community, not only in India I assume but in other places as well, perhaps, who are in agreement…maybe I shouldn’t have used the word celebration because there was no celebration. And my statement was completely misunderstood.” He added that people from the Muslim community did criticise him for the statement and clarified that he is not ‘foolish enough’ to refer to people ‘en masse’.

“I also received pats on the back from the Hindu right wing for having said these things because they assume, ‘Here’s a Muslim attacking his own religion, how wonderful’. I don’t need any such commendation…I don't need their congratulations.” Shah said, adding that he is sorry for those getting ‘rabidly angry’.