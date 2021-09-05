Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Start Shooting for Atlee's Film in Pune?
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will reportedly be in Pune for 10 days, shooting for Atlee's film.
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara were reportedly spotted in Pune, shooting for their much talked-about film. The two actors have come together for Tamil director Atlee's next project.
While no official confirmation has come from either the stars or the director, a few pictures have gone viral on social media.
It is being speculated that an action scene was being shot when SRK and Nayanthara got papped. The team will reportedly have a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune.
The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot.
This film marks the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh, who will also be seen in YRF's Pathan.
