Saif Ali Khan to Face Off Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's 'NTR 30': Report

Several pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR from the sets of 'NTR 30' surfaced on the internet.
Saif Ali Khan to join Jr NTR in NTR 30.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan is all set to join RRR star Jr NTR in his upcoming action entertainer NTR 30, according to reports. Directed by Koratala Siva, NTR 30 will be Saif's debut Telugu project, in which he will reportedly essay the role of the prime antagonist.

On 18 April, Tuesday, several pictures of Saif from the sets of the tentatively titled NTR 30 surfaced on the internet.

The upcoming film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. In addition, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala after their previous film, Janatha Garage.

Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Saif's pictures from the NTR 30 sets. He captioned the post, "NTR JR - Janhvi Kapoor - Film: Saif Ali Khan stars shoot today… #SaifAliKhanjoins the cast of #NTR30, begins filming with #NTRJr today… Co-stars #JanhviKapoor… #KoratalaSivadirects… 5 April 2024 release."

Here, take a look:

The project was officially announced earlier in March with a special religious event. KGF director Prashanth Neel and RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli were also present at the launch.

