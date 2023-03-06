Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Janhvi Answer the Most Googled Questions

Janhvi Kapoor turns 26 today. Since her Bollywood debut in 2018, the young actor has not missed any opportunity to prove her prowess and her latest movies like Mili and Good Luck Jerry are a testament to that.

However, honestly, it's not just her acting skills that have made her a fan favourite, but her goofy, unfiltered and unapologetic self that the audience has come to know and love.