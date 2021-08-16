Saif Ali Khan’s Most Brutally Honest, Fun, and Candid Moments

Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today, and from Hum Saath Saath Hai to Go Goa Gone, it's safe to say the actor has made some pretty versatile and daring film choices throughout his career. It only goes to show his passion for doing films of different kinds throughout his tenure, and the man behind these characters is just as much fun!

Saif is one of the few actors that doesn't hold back from jokes and keeping it light during interviews. Some of them turn out to be really fun and hilarious; but there's also a very honest and candid side to him, where he divulges into his personal life, family equations, and relationships. Here's a compilation of all of his raw and candid moments that make him one of the most loved actors in the country.