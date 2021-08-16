Saif Ali Khan’s Most Brutally Honest, Fun, and Candid Moments
On his 51st birthday, here's looking at some funny, candid and real moments of Saif Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today, and from Hum Saath Saath Hai to Go Goa Gone, it's safe to say the actor has made some pretty versatile and daring film choices throughout his career. It only goes to show his passion for doing films of different kinds throughout his tenure, and the man behind these characters is just as much fun!
Saif is one of the few actors that doesn't hold back from jokes and keeping it light during interviews. Some of them turn out to be really fun and hilarious; but there's also a very honest and candid side to him, where he divulges into his personal life, family equations, and relationships. Here's a compilation of all of his raw and candid moments that make him one of the most loved actors in the country.
1. When He Talked About His “Weird” Family Situation
In an interview with comedy group East India Comedy, Saif Ali Khan was asked about his parenting style and whether he was the strict parent or the easy-going one. To that, he said that this time around, he had learnt things better since it wasn't his first child. He said that Kareena spoiled Taimur a bit but he knew from experience that that never ends well. He said, "It's my third child and my wife's first child. That sounds weird." Everyone burst out laughing at this comment and the way Saif made fun of the situation.
Check out the video here:
2. When He Rubbished His Own Statements
In an old interview, Saif was asked about his hobbies and if he likes to ready poetry. To which he said, "Yes, Faiz, Ghalib. No, that's rubbish. My grandmother and father used to read these. Is this even the age to do things like these?" The clips from the interview recently went viral on social media as a lot of users found Saif's response very funny.
3. When He Got Real About His Family Equation
In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, where Saif went with his daughter Sara Ali Khan, the duo spoke to Karan Johar about his marriage to his now wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and how it all played out with his ex-wife Amrita Singh and their children.
He said he wrote a note to Amrita Singh before his marriage talking about this new phase in his life. He sent it to Kareena first and asked her what she thought about it, and she thought it was a great idea. "I showed it to Kareena and said I was planning to send it across".
When Sara found out about the letter, she said, "I was going to come (to the wedding) anyway, but now I'm coming with a happy heart."
To this, Saif said, "I think that's the perfect way to describe the equation of everyone involved."
4. When He Talked About the Fantasy of a Stable Home
Speaking about his separation from his ex-wife Amrita Singh in an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif said it was difficult to break the news to his children. He also said that as kids, children have expectations of their parents always being together and happy, and that attaining something like that becomes difficult since the parents themselves are individuals too.
He said, "Sometimes having two parents together is not the best thing," while explaining that a separation is sometimes the best solution. "A nice stable home is a wonderful environment, and that's what you want to give your children."
5. Thoughts on Nepotism
"You end up where you're supposed to. Of course you get breaks, and that helps." He also explained that according to him, producers make a gamble on whether the star kids genetics will work or not, since they are from a film family. He added that sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. He acknowledged the privilege that comes with being a star kid, but also said that it all depends on your talent in the end.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.