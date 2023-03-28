Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brad Minnich, VFX Artist For Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Joins 'NTR 30' Team

NTR 30 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
Brad Minnich, VFX Artist For Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Joins NTR 30 Team

Jr NTR is all set to work on his next film NTR 30 after the mega-success of his previous film RRR, which went on to win an Oscar. However, despite the reverberating success of his previous film, NTR 30 is the film that is touted to be one of the biggest films of his career. It has created a lot of buzz among fans as it features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading actor. The film also marks her South debut.

In this case, the makers have roped in Brad Minnich, who has previously worked on Hollywood films such as Aquaman, Justice League and more. Moreover, he has also worked with filmmakers like Steven Spielberg.

NRT arts went on to tweet the news, stating: "#BradMinnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in #NTR30"

The film is directed by Kortala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts.

