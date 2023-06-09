'RRR Was Incredible': Chris Hemsworth Says He'd Be Lucky to Work With Lead Stars

In his recent interview with News 18, Hemsworth shared, "I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic."

The 2020 Extraction marked Hemsworth's first collaboration with an Indian actor. The film, which was largely shot in India, featured Indian actor Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

India is reportedly one of Hemsworth's favourite places. The actor has also named his daughter after the country. During his conversation with News 18, Hemsworth said that he would love to work with Indian actors again for the third installment of Extraction.